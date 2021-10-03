Bank of Montreal Can Takes $36.65 Million Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,300,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,649,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.12% of iShares Global REIT ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 383.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 990,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 785,724 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,090,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,095,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,313,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,151,000 after acquiring an additional 275,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REET opened at $27.80 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.81.

