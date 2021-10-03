Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 253,964 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.36% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $39,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

MMP opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.64. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.73 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

