Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $59.29 Million Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 884,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 320,429 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.93% of National Health Investors worth $59,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NHI. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 1,999.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 601,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,511,000 after buying an additional 572,994 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $19,336,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 353.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,959,000 after buying an additional 255,321 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 74.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 535,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,906,000 after acquiring an additional 229,101 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,301,000 after acquiring an additional 121,758 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NHI opened at $54.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.36 and a 12 month high of $78.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.69.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,970. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

