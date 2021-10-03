Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,068,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,983 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.95% of Boyd Gaming worth $65,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $1,726,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966 in the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $66.40 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BYD shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.