Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 102,200 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The AES were worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of The AES by 35.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,244 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 3,392.9% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,860,000 after buying an additional 5,828,221 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES in the first quarter worth $49,598,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of The AES in the first quarter worth $44,196,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 31.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,257,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,751,000 after buying an additional 1,507,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,167.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $22.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.42. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.04, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

