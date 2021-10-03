Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 43,781 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 796.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,781 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 525.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 836,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,186,000 after buying an additional 703,042 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 282,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,927,000 after purchasing an additional 57,009 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,139,000.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $116.28 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.34 and its 200 day moving average is $117.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $1.032 dividend. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

