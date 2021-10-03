Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 47,924 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 1,273.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,924 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.18% of Fulgent Genetics worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLGT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $84.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.89. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $189.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $29,867.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $159,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $505,630 over the last three months. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

