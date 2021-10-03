Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 645.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,872 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 53.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 460.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 250,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,450,000 after acquiring an additional 206,186 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth about $885,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth about $756,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCI stock opened at $60.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.45.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.10 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 150,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $9,649,786.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 330,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,197,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,172,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,527.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 453,103 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,010. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

