Bank of Nova Scotia Buys Shares of 60,590 Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60,590 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.08% of Popular at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BPOP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 3.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,876,000 after purchasing an additional 231,143 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the first quarter worth about $463,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the first quarter worth about $12,853,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $78.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.96 and a 200 day moving average of $75.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.82 and a 1-year high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $642.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.34 million. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Popular’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

In other Popular news, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $164,583.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,225 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

