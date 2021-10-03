Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,671 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 2.9% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 7.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $662.06 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $310.03 and a one year high of $737.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $697.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $626.95. The company has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.41, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,459,858. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.