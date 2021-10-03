Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,148 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 16.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $55,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.82.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.