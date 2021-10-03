Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,848 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ED shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp lowered Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

ED stock opened at $71.60 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average of $75.49.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

