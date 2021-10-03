Bank of Nova Scotia Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,658 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 58.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 5.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.38.

NYSE:RHI opened at $103.39 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $104.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.45 and its 200-day moving average is $91.31.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.30%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

