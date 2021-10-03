Bank of Nova Scotia Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,160 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,502,205,000 after buying an additional 18,511,721 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,484,000 after buying an additional 1,667,525 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,944,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,590,000 after buying an additional 239,501 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,970,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,429,000 after buying an additional 772,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,645,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,593,000 after buying an additional 1,000,598 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $62.18 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $68.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.44 and a 200-day moving average of $63.55. The stock has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 72.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

