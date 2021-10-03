Bank of Nova Scotia Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $222.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.38 and a 52-week high of $233.48.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.17.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total value of $457,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $426,249.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

