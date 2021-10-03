Bank of Nova Scotia Has $4.72 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872,342 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059,144 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at about $104,398,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $102,772,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.06.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $50.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.37 and a 1 year high of $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

