Bank of Nova Scotia Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 788.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,603 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

MORN opened at $261.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.36 and a twelve month high of $288.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.68, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $2,226,533.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 234,405 shares of company stock worth $62,103,626. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.