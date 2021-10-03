Bank of Nova Scotia Has $5.43 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,480 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day moving average of $68.26. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.57.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

