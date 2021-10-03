Bank of Nova Scotia Has $5.75 Million Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 106.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.12% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $756,518.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,162.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $703,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,271.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,829. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of THG stock opened at $131.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.02 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

