Bank of Nova Scotia Has $5.80 Million Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 319,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.11% of Ballard Power Systems worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a current ratio of 23.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -61.04 and a beta of 1.40. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $42.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.64 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. Research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Eight Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

