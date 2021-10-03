Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 83.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,075 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XRAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $59.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.59. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

