Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200,700 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.08% of Graphic Packaging worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

