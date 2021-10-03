Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $5.47 Million in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 58,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.06% of Western Alliance Bancorporation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 154,596 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 32.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,272,000 after buying an additional 158,102 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $2,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $110.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.36 and its 200 day moving average is $98.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $110.72.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. The firm had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.