Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Cintas by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTAS stock opened at $387.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $311.69 and a fifty-two week high of $409.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $393.22 and a 200-day moving average of $370.42.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.11%.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.78.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.