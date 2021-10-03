Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,473 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $69.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

