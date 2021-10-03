Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in DexCom by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 244,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,519,000 after buying an additional 28,583 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $842,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their target price on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.13.

DexCom stock opened at $549.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.75, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.89. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $579.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $3,243,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total value of $3,866,031.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $23,891,179. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

