Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 38.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Lisman purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total value of $6,439,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,704,895. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.38.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $652.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $617.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $623.53. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.34, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $453.76 and a 1 year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

