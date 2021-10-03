Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 12,036 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,036 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 887,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86,620 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $2,589,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 308.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Argus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

SPG opened at $133.14 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $137.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.48 and a 200-day moving average of $126.30.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.86%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.