Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 1,824 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.17% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYG. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,008,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 312.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,407,000 after acquiring an additional 582,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,899,000 after acquiring an additional 38,351 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 24,745 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 123,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,784,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

IYG stock opened at $191.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.70. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $116.64 and a 1-year high of $195.17.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.