Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 23,733 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,733 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,717,000 after buying an additional 2,524,018 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Aflac by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,920,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,355,000 after buying an additional 345,304 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Aflac by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,343,000 after buying an additional 59,337 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aflac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,762,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,751,000 after buying an additional 91,446 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aflac by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,027,000 after buying an additional 916,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,878 shares of company stock worth $2,103,328 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $52.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. raised their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.