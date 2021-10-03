Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 41,796 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,796 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.10% of Air Lease worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Air Lease by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Air Lease by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Air Lease by 429.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Air Lease by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,235,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,555,000 after acquiring an additional 118,568 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $41.75 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $26.65 and a one year high of $52.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average of $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $491.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at $50,497,646.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

