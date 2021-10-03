Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 4,419 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $268.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.32. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.02 and a 52 week high of $279.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.71.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

