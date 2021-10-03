Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 44,768 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,060 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,768 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $706,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB opened at $664.53 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $239.51 and a 1-year high of $677.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $585.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $562.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,976 shares of company stock worth $11,069,775 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIVB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 price objective (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.78.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.