Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 7,490 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,490 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Copart in the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Copart in the second quarter worth $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Copart by 58.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth $88,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart stock opened at $139.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.34. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.92 and a 12-month high of $152.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 395,814 shares of company stock worth $56,433,390. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.83.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

