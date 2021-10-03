Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 7,803 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,354 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,803 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,980,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,615,533,000 after acquiring an additional 172,927 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,762,000 after acquiring an additional 397,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,069,000 after acquiring an additional 52,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,802,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $298.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 96.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.83. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $322.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.48.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

