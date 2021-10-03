Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 9,392 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,392 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $152.42 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.75 and its 200 day moving average is $154.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

