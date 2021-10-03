Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $4.51 Million Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.12% of Spectrum Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPB. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 299,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,901,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $98.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.80. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $98.47.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

