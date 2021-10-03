Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,094 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 401,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,793,000 after acquiring an additional 163,046 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 392,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after buying an additional 164,918 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 61,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 22,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

HLT stock opened at $138.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.49 and its 200 day moving average is $125.41. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.62 and a 12-month high of $140.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

