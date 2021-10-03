Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.06% of Alleghany worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in Y. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 120.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 186.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Y stock opened at $631.40 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $515.94 and a one year high of $737.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $657.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $671.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.89 by $1.50. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on Y. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

