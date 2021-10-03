Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.38% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 508.2% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 42,349 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 182,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $126.39 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $94.57 and a 1-year high of $141.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.37.

