Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 85,373 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,606.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,089 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,388 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $123.64 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.33 and a 52-week high of $135.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.95 and a 200-day moving average of $121.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.26.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

