Basic Attention Token (BAT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $196.67 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and $196.67 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,650,999 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

