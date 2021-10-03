Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Lifted to Buy at Norddeutsche Landesbank

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was upgraded by analysts at Norddeutsche Landesbank to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BAMXF has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $95.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.43. The stock has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $67.24 and a one year high of $116.79.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $8.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $34.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 18.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

