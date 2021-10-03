Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Lifted to Buy at Norddeutsche Landesbank

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was upgraded by analysts at Norddeutsche Landesbank to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
BAMXF has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $95.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.43. The stock has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $67.24 and a one year high of $116.79.
About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.
