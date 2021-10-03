Beacon (BECN) Price Up 5.8% This Week

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Beacon has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $12,712.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beacon has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00021985 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002027 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000118 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

