Beam (BEAM) Price Tops $0.58 on Exchanges

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Beam has a total market capitalization of $56.97 million and $11.13 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beam has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001212 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004210 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 3,859.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 97,939,600 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

