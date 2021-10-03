Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Shares Purchased by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned about 1.89% of Beam Global worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 14.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the first quarter valued at $217,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Beam Global stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.24. The stock had a trading volume of 173,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,320. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.02. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $75.90.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 91.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Beam Global will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $51,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Beam Global Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

