BeatzCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.41 Million (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $1.41 million and $105.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000598 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000786 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00051914 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,435,782,357 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

