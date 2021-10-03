Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 424.44 ($5.55).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BEZ shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Beazley to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 460 ($6.01) in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Beazley from GBX 452 ($5.91) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of LON BEZ opened at GBX 379.70 ($4.96) on Friday. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 429.80 ($5.62). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 398.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 354.47. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74. The firm has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 28.98.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

