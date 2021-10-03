Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Down 8.6% Over Last Week

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $85,207.03 and $1,733.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

BEET is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 276,709,240 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

