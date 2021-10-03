Belt Finance Achieves Market Cap of $51.44 Million (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $51.44 million and approximately $647,999.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Belt Finance has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for $7.37 or 0.00015500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00065065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00101486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.00139680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,590.81 or 1.00147299 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,363.14 or 0.07077193 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 6,983,765 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

